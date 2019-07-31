Odisha receives deficit rainfall in July

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 31 (ANI): Odisha has received average rainfall of 309.4 mm against the long term average (LTA) of 339.9 mm registering a deficit of 9.0 per cent, this year in the month of July.

According to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) department, Malkanagiri district in the state has received the highest rainfall of 633.8 mm (36.1 per cent surplus) and Bhadrak district received the lowest rainfall of 178.9 mm (39.1 per cent deficit) in month of July.



The cumulative rainfall of the state in June and July, this year remained 457.7 mm against the LTA of 556.4 mm registering a deficit of 17.7 per cent. Cumulatively, only Koraput district has received surplus rainfall.

Eleven districts of the state which received normal rainfall (+ 19 per cent to - 19 per cent) were Nawarangpur, Malkanagiri, Puri, Kalahandi, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Ganjam, Subarnapur and Rayagada.

The rainfall in 17 districts namely, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Balangir, Boudh, Sambalpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Angul, Mayurbhanj and Deogarh remained deficit between 19 per cent and 39 per cent.

The rainfall in Sundargarh district was recorded under severe deficit category, between (-39 per cent and -59 per cent) during the period from June 1, 2019, to July 31, 2019. (ANI)

The cumulative rainfall of the state in June and July, this year remained 457.7 mm against the LTA of 556.4 mm registering a deficit of 17.7 per cent. Cumulatively, only Koraput district has received surplus rainfall.Eleven districts of the state which received normal rainfall (+ 19 per cent to - 19 per cent) were Nawarangpur, Malkanagiri, Puri, Kalahandi, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Ganjam, Subarnapur and Rayagada.The rainfall in 17 districts namely, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Balangir, Boudh, Sambalpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Angul, Mayurbhanj and Deogarh remained deficit between 19 per cent and 39 per cent.The rainfall in Sundargarh district was recorded under severe deficit category, between (-39 per cent and -59 per cent) during the period from June 1, 2019, to July 31, 2019. (ANI)