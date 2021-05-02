Odisha records 8,015 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 2 (ANI): Odisha recorded 8,015 new COVID-19 cases, 5,634 recoveries and related 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday.



With this, the total number of confirmed cases has gone up to 4,62,622 of which 3,91,048 have recovered and 2,068 have succumbed to the infection in the state. The active cases stand at 6,9453.

Of the fresh cases, 4,568 were detected among people in quarantine and 3,447 were local contacts, the bulletin further said. The state government has so far tested a total of 1,01,80,678 samples.

As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Khurda accounted for the most number of cases with 1,275 followed by Sundargarh with 735 and Angul with 525 cases.

On April 29, the Odisha government had announced that they will provide incentives to health care professionals on COVID-19 duty working under the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department for the period of April to July this year.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on April 25 announced free vaccination against COVID-19 for all citizens of the state in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

The state government will spend Rs 2,000 crore on this vaccination drive, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (ANI)