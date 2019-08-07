Odisha relief commissioner issues directions in view of heavy rain warning

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha Bishnupada Sethi on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Collectors of seven rain-affected districts of the state, directing them on the actions to be taken in view of a possible flood-like situation.

In the letter written to administrative chiefs of Rayagada, Gajapati, Malkangori, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts, he has stated that the water level at various places is rising or is likely to rise as IMD has predicted extremely heavy rain in the state.



He has demanded the Collectors to send a list of vulnerable villages and to take necessary steps to evacuate people to nearby safe shelters.

"Free kitchen must be opened in all shelter and drinking water and dry food must be provided to them. Engineering departments should mobilize their men and materials and remain present at the spot where there is a likelihood of breaches on road, river, canal embankments," the letter states.

Heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall occurred during the last 24 hours in different parts of the state, especially in the southern and south-interior districts of Odisha.

As recorded at 8.30 am today, more than 100 mm average rainfall has occurred in a day in 6 districts namely Kandhamal-183.2 mm, Rayagada-163.4 mm, Malkangiri-129.3 mm, Koraput-113.9 mm, Kalahandi-109.4 mm and Ganjam-104.6 mm.

As a result of incessant rainfall, flood and waterlogging situation has been experienced in some districts of southern Odisha.

Nearly 500 people have been evacuated and shifted to safe shelters with 3 relief camps and free kitchens in Rayagada District. (ANI)

