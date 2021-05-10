Odisha reports 10,031 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 10 (ANI): Odisha registered 10,031 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the state health department said.

The state also recorded 17 COVID-related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,197.



As many as 8,541 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the cumulative tally of COVID cases has gone up to 5,44,873.

The total number of recoveries in the state currently stand at 4,47,863.

According to the official health bulletin, the state now has 94,760 active COVID-19 cases.

The cumulative number of COVID tests conducted so far is 1,05,66,215.

In order to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the state government has imposed a 14-day lockdown till 5 am of May 19. As per the guideline, all emergency services have been permitted and grocery stores have been also allowed to operate from 6 am to 12 pm. (ANI)

