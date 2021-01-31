Odisha reports 114 new COVID cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 31 (ANI): Odisha reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,35,072.



According to the State Information and Public Relation Department, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state is at 1,906 and no death was reported yesterday.

With 138 fresh recoveries, the total number of COVID-19 discharges in the state reached 3,31,962. At present, there are 1,151 active coronavirus cases in the state.

77,09,606 samples tested for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,052 new COVID-19 cases, 13,965 discharges and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours as per Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.



With this, the total coronavirus cases have reached 1,07,46,183 and the death toll has mounted to 1,68,784. As part of the nationwide inoculation program, more than 37 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against this virus. (ANI)

