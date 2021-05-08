Odisha reports 11,807 fresh COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 8 (ANI): Odisha registered 11,807 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, the state health department said.



The state also recorded 21 COVID-related deaths yesterday, taking the death tll in the state to 2,161.

As many as 8,401 COVID-infected patients recovered from the infection on Friday. With this the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 4,31,658.

According to the official health bulletin, the state has 90,335 active COVID-19 cases.

The cumulative number of COVID cases reported in the state reached 5,24,207 on Friday, since the pandemic began last year.

In order to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the state government took stricter measures on Wednesday and imposed a 14-day lockdown starting today till 5 am of May 19.

As per the guideline, all emergency services have been permitted and grocery stores have been also allowed to operate from 6 am to 12 pm. (ANI)

