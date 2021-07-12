Odisha reports 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, active tally at 24,567

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 12 (ANI): Odisha reported 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2,824 recoveries, and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday.



With this, the cumulative count in Odisha stands at 9,41,745 including 9,12,463 recoveries and 4,662 deaths. There are 24,567 active cases in the state.

Of the fresh COVID cases reported, 1,154 people got infected in quarantine, while 839 caught the infection from local contacts.

As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, the Khurda district accounted for the most number of cases with 322 cases followed by Cuttack with 297 infections, among other districts of the state.

Meanwhile, a two-day curfew has been imposed and a total of 65 platoons of police force have been deployed across the city as the nine-day long festival, Rath Yatra began in Odisha today.

According to the Administrator of Puri Jagannath Temple, Ajaya Jena, the servitors testing negative for COVID-19 would be allowed to participate in the pulling of the chariots. (ANI)

