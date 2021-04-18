Odisha reports 3664 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 18 (ANI): Odisha has reported 3664 new COVID-19 cases and 1303 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Sunday.



With this, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 3,68,258. There are 21436 active cases while 3,44,825 patients have been cured or recovered.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 1944 with two new deaths in the last 24 hours.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and more than 1,500 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. (ANI)

