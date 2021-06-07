Odisha reports 6,118 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 7 (ANI): As many as 6,118 new COVID-19 cases, 7,358 recoveries and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday.



With this, the cumulative count in the state stands at 8,19,214 including 7,39,376 recoveries, 3,035 deaths and 76,750 active cases.

Out of fresh Covid cases reported, 3,453 people got injected in quarantine, while 2,665 caught the infection from local contacts.

One of the worst-hit districts of the state is Cuttack, which has reported 640 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest among other 31 districts of the states.

As per the government data, the state has tested 1,22,50,294 samples so far.

In order to contain the COVID-19 infection in the state, the Odisha government has extended the ongoing lockdown till June 17 morning. (ANI)

