Odisha reports 69 Covid deaths, 887 cases in 24 hrs

According to State Covid-19 dashboard, the death of 25 persons were confirmed in Cuttack district while 21 deaths were reported in Jagatsinghpur, nine in Dhenkanal and 3 in Khurda & Balasore districts each.

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (IANS) Odisha on Wednesday reported death of another 69 persons due to Covid-19, taking the death toll in the state to 7,562.

Similarly, Angul, Ganjam & Puri districts reported two casualties each and once Covid-19 death was reported from both Bhadrak & Keonjhar districts, it says.

"This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19," the health department said.

The State also registered 887 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which, 131 are below 18 years of age. However, the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.29 per cent.

Khurda district continues to report the highest single-day Covid cases of 323 followed by Cuttack (119) and Balasore (56). All remaining districts reported below 50 cases.

With this, the Covid-19 tally surged to 10,03,210, of which 9,87,369 persons have been recovered from the disease. The active cases stood at 8,226 in the State.

--IANS

bbm/skp/