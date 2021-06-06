Odisha reports 7,002 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 6 (ANI): Odisha reported 7,002 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Out of the new COVID-19 cases, 3,081 caught the infection from local contacts.



The total number of recoveries in the state stood at 7,32,018 and 2,994 deaths. According to the official health bulletin, the state has 78031 active COVID-19 cases.

One of the worst-hit districts of the state is Khurda, which has reported 1,167 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest among the other 31 districts of the states. (ANI)