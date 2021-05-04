Odisha reports 8,216 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 4 (ANI): Odisha recorded 8,216 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Tuesday.

According to the health bulletin, 6,488 people have recovered from the disease in the said period while 15 people scummed to the disease taking the death toll to 2,088 in the state.



Currently, there are 73,548 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, while a total of 40,4063 people have discharged so far.

Of the fresh cases, 4,684 were detected among people in quarantine, and 3,532 were local contacts, the bulletin further said.

The state government has tested a total of 1,02,710,03 samples as of May 3. As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Khurda district accounted for the most number of cases with 1,271.

Other worst affected district includes Puri which reported 402 new Covid cases, Sundargarh, which reported 636 new cases, Bargarh reported 375 and Nawarangpur reported 319 new cases.

Due to the sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Sunday announced a 14-day lockdown in the state. The lockdown will remain in force with effect from May 5 till May 19. (ANI)

