Odisha reports 9,889 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 5 (ANI): Odisha registered 9,889 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday.



The state also recorded 16 COVID-related deaths while 6,164 COVID-infected patients recovered from the infection over the last 24 hours.

According to the official health bulletin, the state has 77,257 active COVID-19 cases.

The cumulative number of COVID cases reported in the state has reached 4,89,641 since the pandemic began last year. While the total number of recoveries made in the state is 4,10,227.

In order to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the state government took stricter measures on Wednesday and imposed a 14-day lockdown starting today till 5 am of May 19.

As per the guideline, all emergency services have been permitted and grocery stores have been also allowed to operate from 6 am to 12 pm. (ANI)