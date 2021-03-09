Odisha restricts congregations in temples on Maha Shivaratri

Bhubaneswar, March 9 (IANS) The Odisha government on Tuesday restricted any kind of congregation on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on March 11, to check the spread of Covid-19.
In an order to district collectors and municipal commissioners, the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) directed them to 'restrict congregations, gatherings to such number as may be felt appropriate in view of the prevailing Covid pandemic situation considering local situations, circulation space availing within temples and its premises to enter to temples strictly adhering to the Covid safety protocols'.
"Further, Mela, congregations outside/within the temple premises may also be reasonably restricted so as to avoid mass gathering/ crowding," the SRC office said.
It said any person found violating this order shall be punishable under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws.
--IANS
cd/dpb