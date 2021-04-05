Odisha: Rs 50 lakh seized from two persons in bypoll-bound Pipili

The police have apprehended the alleged accused persons. "Odisha Police has initiated an investigation in the matter", as per the police official.Following this incident, a delegation of Biju Janta Dal met Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha, Sushil Lohani and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.Biju Janta Dal (BJD) leaders alleged that two of the persons carrying the money belonged to the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and stated that "due to growing fear of losing the Pipili by-poll, BJP is pumping in a huge amount of money to influence the election."BJD has urged for heightened police patrolling and surveillance along with a strict investigation to trace illegal funds. (ANI)