Odisha's Eco Retreat along Marine Drive begins

Bhubaneswar, Dec 14 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the first-ever Marine Drive Eco Retreat at Ramachandi beach in Konark.

The 49-day event, being organised by Odisha Tourism to attract international tourists to its key tourist destinations, will continue till January 31.

Featuring food fests, luxury cottages, water sports and cultural shows, the cultural melting pot will attract tourists from across the world.

"It's one of its kind in India. We are sure that it will become a brand over a period of two-three years," said Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi.

Eco Retreat has been envisioned as eastern India's first 'Glamping' festival, a unique experience of glamorous camping, set up at the Ramachandi Beach near the Konark Sun Temple. Apart from the exclusive facilities, the Eco Retreat comprises a food festival, a beach market and an events venue for the evenings, all of which will be accessible to the visitors at affordable entry prices. cd/arm