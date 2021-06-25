Odisha State Board declares class 10 exam results

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 25 (ANI): Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Friday declared results of Class 10 for the academic year 2020-21, by adopting the alternative method of assessment, as the examination was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



As per the BSE, the passing percentage of 97.89 percent has been recorded in Class 10th, as many as 5,62,010 students have cleared the exam out of total 5,74,125 students who have registered. Whereas, the passing percentage of ex-regular students is 88 per cent in state.

The results have been announced after the approval of the Examination Committee of the Board adopting the alternative method of assessment adopted by the Board which includes performance in Class 9 and pre-board examination of Class 10 and those who are not happy with the result can apply for re-evaluation on July 5.

The BSE has cancelled the class 10 board examinations on April 21, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in state, later the Board in the first week of May week released the alternative method of assessment to award marks to Class 10th students. (ANI)

