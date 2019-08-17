Odisha tightens bond policy for medicos

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): In a bid to overcome the scarcity of doctors in the region, Odisha state Health Department has revised the Medical Bond Policy.

As the per the revised policy, the students who are pursuing MBBS, Post-Graduation and super specialisation medical courses in government-run colleges, will now have to serve a minimum of two years in the state. Those who fail to adhere will have to pay a penalty.

If a candidate does not serve the state for the period after completion of the MBBS course, he/she will have to pay Rs 50 lakh. While compensation against the bond for PG students is Rs 1.5 crore, those pursuing super-specialty courses will deposit Rs 2 crore."Students who are unwilling to remain in Odisha and work under the state government for the stipulated time of two years need to pay compensation. The Post Graduate students have to pay Rs 1.5 crore instead of 30 lakh and students of specialisation will now have to pay Rs 2 crore under the revised policy," said Health and Family Welfare Minister Baba Kishor Das.The bond is compulsory for all candidates taking admission in government medical colleges, either under state quota or all-India quota. The bonds would have to be signed by the candidate, two sureties (parents or guardians), the dean and the principal of the institutions concerned. (ANI)