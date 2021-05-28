Odisha to manage Cyclone Yaas fallout through own resources, says Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 28 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik did not seek any relief package from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a review meeting over Cyclone Yass in Bhubaneswar on Friday.



Seeking assistance for long-term measures to make Odisha disaster-resilient, Patnaik also highlighted the state's demand for disaster resilient power infrastructure and resilient coastal protection with storm surge resilient embankments at the meeting.

"As the country is at the peak of COVID19 pandemic, we have not sought any immediate financial assistance to burden the Central Govt and would like to manage it through our own resources to tide over the crisis," Patnaik tweeted.

"Sought assistance for long-term measures to make Odisha disaster resilient as we are frequented by such climate hazards every year. Highlighted Odisha's demand for disaster resilient power infrastructure and resilient coastal protection with storm surge resilient embankments," he added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appraised PM Modi about the large-scale devastation caused by the cyclone during the review meeting.

Patnaik also informed the Prime Minister about the steps taken by the State ahead of the cyclone and the ongoing restoration efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today held a review meeting with Odisha Chief Minister and other officials of the state administrations to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas.

He also conducted an aerial survey of the affected parts of Odisha and West Bengal

After the aerial survey, PM Modi will be visiting West Bengal, where he will be conducting a review meeting with state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and officials over the impact of Cyclone Yaas in the state.

The Prime Minister on Thursday also chaired a meeting to review the impact of the cyclone.

During the review meeting, PM Modi advised the concerned agencies to ensure normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest.

Cyclone Yaas made landfall in Odisha on May 26.

At least 3 persons have lost their lives in Odisha when Cyclone Yaas made landfall, while the Baitarani river has crossed danger levels at Anandpur and Akhuapada.

Around 106 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha that rescued more than 1000 persons and removed more than 2500 trees/poles that had fallen and obstructed the roads. (ANI)