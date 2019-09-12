Odisha to procure 1 lakh quintal of ragi in Kharif season

The government has decided that 'ragi ladoos' will also be a part of the children's diet in Anganwadis.

This was decided at the committee meeting on the Odisha Millets Mission held under the chairmanship of development commissioner Suresh Chandra Mahapatra here.

The committee also proposed to add millets to the mid-day meal in districts covered under the District Mineral Foundation.

Mahapatra emphasised on creating market linkage for millets through the Odisha Rural Development And Marketing Society (ORMAS) and have an online marketing platform.

The committee discussed various aspects of the Millets Mission and how to strengthen the scheme across the state. Integration with different government programmes to increase millet consumption, market linkage with bigger agency for sustainability of millet cultivation were some of the points raised in the meeting.