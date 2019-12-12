Odisha to set up 4 new family courts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The government has decided to set up four new family courts in Odisha.

As per the government decision, the new family courts will come up at Anugul, Raygada, Boudh and Jagatsinghpur during the current financial year.

Family courts provide a forum for speedy settlement of family relates disputes and promoting conciliation and securing speedy settlement of dispute relating to marriage and family affairs.



This comes two days after state Law Minister Pratap Jena announced to establish 45 fast-track courts to hear cases of sexual crimes against women and children in the state. (ANI)

