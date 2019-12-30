Odisha to witness wet spells on Jan 1, 2: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Several districts in Odisha are likely to witness wet spells during January 1 and 2, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

"On January 1, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Keonjhar are expected to witness rainfall and dry weather is likely to prevail in rest of Odisha," said Umasankar Das, Scientists IMD Bhubaneswar Center.



"On January 2, light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at many places over some districts of north and south Odisha," he added.

He further said that cold wave conditions will continue for the next 24 hours at isolated places over the district of Balasore, Anugul, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Sonepur. (ANI)

