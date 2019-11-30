Odisha top beneficiary of CAMPA funds

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have received the maximum funds from the Environment Ministry as part of the Rs 47,000 crore Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds.

The funds were handed over by the Ministry of Environment to various states on August 29 this year.

Odisha is at the top of the list with Rs 5,933 crore, Chhattisgarh ranks second with Rs 5,971 crore while Madhya Pradesh ranks third with Rs 5,196 crore.

Maharashtra (Rs 3,844 crore), Telangana (Rs 3,110 crore), Uttarakhand (Rs 2,675 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 1,819 crore), Rajasthan (Rs 1,748 crore) and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 1,734 crore) are among the top 10 states. Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday that the government will ensure that the CAMPA funds of Rs 47,000 crore are utilised efficiently for a green India. Javadekar held a review meeting of state forests ministers on the use of CAMPA funds on Saturday. "We are meeting for the second time in the last four months and we will ensure that funds of about Rs 47,000 crore are utilised efficiently for a green India," Javadekar said. The Environment Minister said that the meeting was held to discuss how to implement the funds and create more afforestation and green cover along with water augmentation in order to improve the quality of forests. Javadekar further added that continuous deliberations with all stakeholders will be conducted in future in order to ensure that maximum afforestation activities are carried out all over the country. san/arm