Odisha unveils 'Tikki Mausi' to combat malnutrition among children, women

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): With an aim to spread awareness about child and woman's nutrition, Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Department in collaboration with the UNICEF unveiled a mascot named 'Tikki Mausi' here on Thursday.

The department also launched a comprehensive state-level communication strategy in collaboration with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu and UNICEF's state chief Monika O Nielsen unveiled the mascot and also launched the state level communication strategy to make the public aware about child and woman's nutrition and their development.Speaking to ANI, Sahu said: "The mascot -- Tikki Mausi -- will change the behaviour of common people and make them aware about child and woman's nutrition and development in every household."The mascot has been named as 'Tikki Mausi' in reference to the second mother of a child. It is projected to spread awareness for better health care of children and their development.Sahu said the mascot will also take care of providing the right information about government projects for women and children to every household for better future of the children in the state. (ANI)