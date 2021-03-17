Odisha urges Centre to include journos as front line workers

Bhubaneswar, March 17 (IANS) The Odisha government on Wednesday requested the Union Health Ministry for inclusion of additional categories, including journalists, as frontline workers for Covid-19 vaccination.

In a letter, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, P.K. Mohapatra told Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan that many categories of persons who are at risk of exposure to infection due to the nature of their work have not been included as frontline workers.