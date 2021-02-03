Odisha's active corona cases fall below 1K for first time

"After a spirited fight of 8 months, Odisha's active cases have fallen below 1,000 for the first time since June 2, 2020. We salute the efforts of our valiant Corona Warriors," the department tweeted.

Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (IANS) The active coronavirus cases in Odisha have fallen below 1,000 for the first time since June 2 last year, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

The active cases now total 946, as 71 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally has climbed up to 3,35,282.

While 18 Odisha districts recorded cases in single digits, Sundargarh district recorded the highest 11 new infections.

No death has been reported in the state for the past one week. So far, 1,906 patients have succumbed to Covid-19 in Odisha. The last fatality was reported from Sundargarh district on January 25.

Meanwhile, the state will start the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive from February 6.

As many as 1.92 lakh frontline workers have been enrolled to give vaccine shots to 1,57,388 police and other security personnel, 25,961 sanitation workers and 9,088 revenue staff, apart from others.

The frontline workers will be administered the vaccine at their respective offices. A list of 1.92 lakh frontline workers has been prepared, Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi said.

The vaccination drive for frontline and healthcare workers will be conducted simultaneously, he said.

