Odisha's artist crafts 8 ft long portrait of PM Modi using food grains on his birthday

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 17 (ANI): A miniature artist from Bhubaneswar Priyanka Sahani has crafted an eight-feet long portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using food grains on the occasion of his birthday.



Speaking to ANI, Sahani said that this portrait is a gift for the prime minister from the people of Odisha. "I have used Odisha's traditional Pattachitra Kala design in this portrait. This is a gesture from the people of Odisha to honour the prime minister on his 71st birthday," she stated.

The artist, who has drawn the map of the country on the prime minister's heart, said that it represents that our country resides in the prime minister's heart just like he dwells in our heart.

Sahani has used five to six types of grains, that include rice and different pulses, to make the eight feet long and four feet wide portrait. "Since I am a miniature artist, it was a challenging and experimental task for me. It took me around 25 hours to make this portrait," she said.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union ministers and chief ministers of various states wished the prime minister on his 71st birthday.

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi with the launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 7. (ANI)

