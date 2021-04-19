Odisha's Mayurbhanj district witnessing water crisis, locals travel 2 km to fetch drinking water

According to the Executive Engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS), the water supplies run normally in these 14 bock areas but due to the summer season, some tube wells have dried up and people of the area are facing acute water crises."Due to summer, some tube wells have dried up so we are extending pipelines for convenience of locals. We are immediately taking up steps to repair or set up tube wells in the area from where we are receiving complaints," Executive engineer, Jay Narayan Gandhi told ANI.He also said that there are 18,274 tube wells and 334 pipeline connections in these 14 blocks.Apart from Mayurbhanj, various areas the state including Sambalpur district are also experiencing acute drinking water shortage in the past few days with rising temperature adding to the problems of the people.Water is supplied to the city from two treatment plants located at Bareipali and Modipara. The plant at Bareipali has a capacity to treat 42 million litres of water per day while the Modipara can treat 11 million litres a day.Though water was being supplied through tankers to some water-scarcity areas, parts of the city, including Dhanupali, Durgapali, Cheruapara, Stationpara, Talbhatapara, Charbhati, Chandan Nagar, Saraswat Colony, Bhatra, Kanijuri are experiencing erratic and inadequate water supply. (ANI)