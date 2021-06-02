Odisha's Naveen Patnaik writes to all CMs, seeks consensus for Centre procuring Covid vaccines

In his letter CM Patnaik said: "But this cannot be a battle among the states to compete against each other to procure vaccines".Patnaik said that he has written to the Union Government in this regard. However, he suggested that "all the State Governments should come to a consensus on this issue for early resolution of this problem. We should act fast before any third wave comes and creates further havoc".In his letter to the chief ministers, he said, "Over the last one year, the Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected countries across the world. Most countries have witnessed multiple waves of infection. India is no exception and we have so far seen two waves of the virus infection.""Especially, after the second wave, people are very scared about future waves and variants. Every citizen in India has been affected by this pandemic in one way or the other. It could be losing a loved one or losing a job or loss in business or just the mental trauma because of the present situation. None have been spared by this pandemic", Patnaik wrote in the letter."The only way to protect our people against future waves and provide them with a hope of survival is vaccination. Countries which have focused on vaccination program have seen remarkable improvement in their Covid situation. We have to provide this healing touch to our people.The Chief Minister said that no State is safe unless all the States adopt vaccination as the top most priority and execute it on war-footing.After the Union Government announced the Phase 3 of the vaccine policy and allowed vaccination for above 18 years and opened procurement to State governments and private sector, there has been great demand for vaccination from the citizens, informed the Biju Janata Dal chief."Many states have floated global tenders for vaccine procurement. However, it is quite clear that the global vaccine manufacturers are looking forward to the Union Government for the clearances and assurances," he wrote.The Odisha Chief Minister said, "They are unwilling to get into supply contracts with the State governments. While the domestic vaccine manufacturers are having supply constraints and are not able to commit required supplies."Under the above circumstances, Patnaik believed that the best option available is for the Government of India to centrally procure the vaccines and distribute it among the States so that citizens are vaccinated at the earliest.At the same time, the Odisha CM said that the execution of the vaccination program has to be decentralised and States allowed the flexibility to determine their own mechanisms to ensure universal vaccination. "For example, many hilly areas cannot access the Internet and therefore online registration has to be flexible, some vulnerable tribes can be given priority by the State, etc", he said."Perhaps after the independence struggle, this is the greatest challenge we have faced together as a nation. I am sure that we will set aside whatever differences we have either political or otherwise and come together in the true spirit of Cooperative Federalism for saving precious lives and hard earned livelihoods", Patnaik wrote in the letter.Meanwhile, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on May 28 said that India will vaccinate all its people against Covid-19 by December 2021. (ANI)