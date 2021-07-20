Odisha's SDG performance raises by 10 points

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) July 20 (ANI): The performance of Odisha in achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) increased by ten points in the year 2020 over the year 2019.



This was known from the consultative Workshop on SDG related multi-dimensional poverty index (MPI) held on Monday to deliberate on the interrelationship between MPI ad SDGs with the aim of expediting the attainment of SDGs in the State.

"Odisha's SDG performance score increased to 61 in the year 2020 from 51 in the year 2019. The state ranked number-1 in Goal-13 relating to action on combating climate change and its impacts," as per a statement from the Odisha government.

It further stated that "Odisha also ranked number 1 in Goal-14 relating to conservation and sustainability of the use of ocean, sea and marine resources. The State was also ranked a frontrunner in the achievement of nine Goals, and, an aspiring State in the achievement of six goals and did well in pursuing Goal-6 relating to clean water and sanitation; Goal-9 relating to investment promotion, innovation and industrial infrastructure; Goal-11 relating to making human settlements inclusive, safe and resilient; and, Goal-15 relating to protection, restoration and promotion of the sustainability of terrestrial ecosystems."

Addressing the workshop, State Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said the focus of SDG is to end poverty in all its forms everywhere. Therefore, the multidimensional poverty measurement parameter is crucial for working towards the achievement of the SDG-2030 agenda, he added.

Mahapatra advised the Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and senior officers of the State to understand the intricacies of MPI and monitor the developmental interventions accordingly for the speedy attainment of SDGs.

The consultative workshop was arranged to deliberate on different contours of MPI with input from NITI Aayog.

"Odisha witnessed sharpest decline in poverty level between the years 2004-05 to 2011-12. The proportion of poor population to total population came down from 57.2 per cent in 2004-05 to 32.6 per cent in 2011-12, thereby, recording a sharp fall of around 24.6 percentage points. As per the present trend of improvement in various parameters, the poverty level is expected to come down substantially in the forthcoming NITI Aayog report," read the statement. (ANI)

