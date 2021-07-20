Odisha's SDG performance rose by 10 points, says state government

Bhubaneswar (Odisha), July 20 (ANI): The performance of Odisha in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was raised by 10 score points in the year 2020 over the previous year.



This was announced in a consultative workshop on Sustainable Development Goals related Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) was held on Monday to deliberate on the interrelationship between the two with the aim of expediting the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals in the state.

"Odisha's SDG performance score increased to 61 in the year 2020 from 51 in the year 2019. The state ranked number one in Goal-13, which is related to action on combating climate changes and its impact." said a source from Odisha's government.

The source further stated that Odisha also ranked number one in Goal-14 related to conservation and sustainability of mine goals. Odisha also achieved the six goals of SDG successfully in pursuing clean water and sanitation; investment, promotion, innovation, and industrial infrastructure; making human settlements inclusive, safe, and resilient; protection, restoration, and promotion of sustainability of terrestrial eco-system.

Addressing the workshop Odisha's Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said, "The focus of SDG is to end poverty in all its form everywhere. Therefore, multidimensional poverty measurement parameter is crucial for working towards the achievement of SDG-2030 agenda".

S C Mahapatra advised senior officers to understand the intricacies of MPI and monitor the developmental interventions accordingly for the speedy attainment of SDGs.

The consultative workshop was arranged to deliberate on different contours of MPI with input from NITI Aayog.

"Odisha witnessed sharpest decline in poverty level between the years 2004-05 to 2011-12. The proportion of poor population to total population came down from 57.2 per cent in 2004-05 to 32.6 per cent in 2011-12 thereby recording a sharp fall of around 24.6 percentage points.

As per the present trend of improvement in various parameters, the poverty level is expected to come down substantially in the forthcoming NITI Aayog report" according to a statement. (ANI)

