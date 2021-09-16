Offences against states down by 26% in 2020: NCRB data

According to the data, Uttar Pradesh recorded 2,217 cases during the last year while the numbers were 2107 in 2019, followed by Tamil Nadu (668) and Assam (333).

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The offences against the states were down by 26.68 per cent in 2020 as 5,613 offences were reported in the year 2020 as against 7,656 cases in 2019, the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) said in its latest report on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 317 offences against the state which was 284 in 2019.

A total of 66 cases of sedition under Section 124A of the IPC were reported in 2020.

As many as 75 cases were reported under imputation and assertions prejudicial to national integration, 4,498 cases were filed under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 503 cases were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, while 36 cases were filed under the Official Secrets Act in 2020.

In the UT of J&K, 287 cases were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2020, two for sedition, eight for imputation and assertions prejudicial to national integration, and 13 under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

A total of 169 cases were registered under the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act in Manipur in 2020, followed by Jharkhand (86), Assam (76) and Uttar Pradesh (72).

Out of 36 cases reported under the Official Secrets Act, Maharashtra reported 10 cases in 2020, followed by Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (6 each), and Punjab (4).

--IANS

ams/arm