Offer Eid Namaz at homes, says Fatehpuri Mosque Imam

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Offer Eid prayers at homes to stem the spread of Coronavirus, urged Shahi Imam of Delhi's Fatehpuri mosque Dr Mufti Mohammad Mukarram Ahmed on Tuesday.



"Over four lakh people have been infected with the virus and almost 3,000 people are dying per day. There are no beds, medicines and the appropriate amount of vaccine in the hospital. I appealed to the community to offer prayers of Eid at home," the Shahi Imam said.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated either on May 13 or 14, depending on the visibility of the new moon.

Muslims, across the world, usually offer Eid prayers in congregation at various mosques and large grounds. But since the beginning of the Covid pandemic last year, gatherings have been stopped by various religious heads and Muslim bodies.

The three-day festival, last year, fell during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in India and other parts of the world. Even the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia was restricted last year.

As coronavius cases rise exponentially in the country, pressuring the healthcare system, Mufti Mukarram urged people to follow Covid restrictions and guidelines. The cleric ppealed to the Centre and state governments to strengthen the infrastructure of the capital.

Delhi saw fresh 12,651 infections in the last 24-hours bringing down the positivity rate below 20 per cent, according to the state government's health bulletin released on Monday. (ANI)

