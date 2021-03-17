  1. Sify.com
  4. Office of book publishing company vandalised in Jaipur over content relating to Islamic terrorism

Office of book publishing company vandalised in Jaipur over content relating to Islamic terrorism

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Mar 17th, 2021, 23:21:09hrs
Station house officer of Jaipur's Kotwali, Vikram Singh (Photo/ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 17 (ANI): Office of Sanjiv Prakashan, a book publishing company, was vandalised on Wednesday evening here by a group of people allegedly over content relating to Islamic terrorism in a book published by them.

Speaking to reporters, Station House Officer of Jaipur Kotwali, Vikram Singh said: "A book publishing company i.e of Sanjiv Prakashan was vandalised today by a group of people over content relating to Islamic terrorism in a book published by them."
"Publishing such content was a planned activity. We have arrested three people so far. Further probe is underway," he said. (ANI)

