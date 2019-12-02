Official residences allotted to CM Uddhav Thackeray, other ministers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was on Monday allotted the official residence 'Varsha' at Malabar Hill.

Official residences have also been allotted to other ministers today. Senior NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal has been allotted 'Rampek' at Malabar Hill, NCP leader Jayant Patil with 'Seva Sadan' at Malabar Hill and Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been allotted 'Silver Stone' bungalow at Pedder Road.



The development comes two days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi comfortably won the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday.

BJP and Shiv Sena alliance collapsed after BJP did not accept the latter's demand for equal power-sharing including rotation of the chief minister's post in the new government.

Sena later stitched an alliance -- Maha Vikas Aghadi -- with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to form the new government with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm. (ANI)

