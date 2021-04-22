Officials contemplating strict measures in Chennai as Covid surge

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) The health officials of Tamil Nadu are contemplating stringent measures to contain Covid spread with travel restrictions looming large. Chennai and adjoining four districts -- Chengalpettu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvalluvar and Coimbatore -- accounted for 50 per cent of the fresh Covid cases in the state.

The health officials are seriously contemplating the possibility of enforcing travel restrictions and to reduce the time of functioning of shops and commercial establishments in these five districts.

On Wednesday, there were 11,681 fresh cases in Tamil Nadu with 53 deaths and 50 per cent of these cases were reported from the above said five districts including Chennai.

While the total active cases in the 37 districts of Tamil Nadu stood at 10,25,059 on Wednesday, the five districts including Chennai accounted for 5,20,073 cases.

Sources in the health ministry, however, said that the cases are seen as high in Chennai and adjoining districts as the number of tests conducted in these areas are more.

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, Infectious disease specialist, told IANS, "Travel restrictions must be the last resort as it would starve the poor. Social distancing and Covid safety norms must be enforced strictly and said that a full lockdown must be the way if nothing works out".

Health authorities are, however, worried over the rise in cases in the five districts and state Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan told IANS, "Covid protocol and social distancing must be properly carried out by the public. Containment and reduction of fresh index cases is the way out and there may be an increase in fresh cases owing to contacts."

--IANS

aal/rs