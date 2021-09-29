Officials forced to put EVMs, ballot boxes on the ground for polling in Araria

As a result, the polling officers had to put the EVMs and ballot boxes on the ground and ask the voters to exercise their voting rights.

Patna, Sep 29 (IANS) The lack of proper facilities for the Election Commission staff was in full public view in Araria district of Bihar when polling and presiding officers were not given tables and chairs to conduct the second phase of the Panchayat election.

Such an arrangement was seen in booth number 87 at Raghunathpur Panchayat in Bhargama block.

"The district administration had claimed adequate arrangements in every booth during preparations for Panchayat elections. Now, we do not have tables, chairs and benches to at least put EVMs, and ballot papers on them. We have put EVMs, ballot boxes and other equipment on the ground and are sitting alongside them to conduct polling. There is no secrecy maintained here due to lack of facilities from the district administration. Voters are coming here and casting their votes openly," said a polling official.

The officials at the booth made videos and took photos of the poor arrangements and uploaded them on social media.

"Conducting elections is a responsibility of the DM of every district," another official said.

The second phase of the Panchayat elections is currently underway in 48 blocks in 34 districts of the state. The polling time is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

