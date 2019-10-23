Officials in K'taka asked to resume relief work in flood-affected areas

Karnataka [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The district health officers (DHOs) of flood-hit Karnataka were asked to undertake relief measures which were adopted during the recent floods that wreaked havoc in the state earlier this year.

According to an official release, the officers were asked to deploy 24-hour medical staff in the relief camps.

According to the orders, the camps should be stocked up with essential drugs for the treatment of the affected people.



Field activities such as spraying for mosquito control, distribution of halogen tablets and chlorination were instructed to be stepped up immediately by the government.

The DHOs have also been told to utilise staff from unaffected areas and keep ambulances ready for any emergencies.

Earlier, four Additional Directorate General of Public Information Indian Army (ADGPI) teams were pressed into action for relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit Raichur district.

In addition, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said places over Coastal Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

(ANI)

