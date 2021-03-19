Officials performing duties well under Yogi govt

The views were expressed by over 15,700 people in a survey conducted by IANS C-Voter between March 8 and March 15.

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) More than 47 per cent people in Uttar Pradesh think that the officials are performing their duties well under the Yogi Adityanath government which completed its four years in power on Friday.

The survey on Chief Minister Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government's Report Card-2021 showed 47.7 per cent people expressing satisfaction about the duties of officials under his reign.

A total of 39.7 per cent people replied in "No" when asked "are the officials performing their duties well under the Yogi government?".

Around 12.6 per cent people said they "can't say" anything about it.

The survey included the mixed reactions of people who voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and other regional parties in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 Assembly elections.

Yogi Adityanath, the 44-year-old head priest of Gorakhnath temple and five-term Gorakhpur MP, was sworn in as the 32nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017 with two deputy chief ministers and 44 ministers.

