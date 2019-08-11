Officiating Western Army Commander visits forward areas

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 11, (ANI): Lieutenant General RP Singh, who arrived here on Saturday, reviewed the current situation and operational readiness.

According to official sources, Lt General Singh, Officiating Western Army Commander, also visited the forward areas of Rising Star Corps and reviewed the preparedness there.



Moreover, "the General also visited headquarters and units located at the areas of Yol, Mamun, and Jammu where he was briefed about the operational preparedness of the Indian Army to encounter threats manifested by inimical and anti-national elements." (ANI)

