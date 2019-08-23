Oil companies stop fuel supply to Air India at six airports over payment defaults

New Delhi [India], Aug 23(ANI) : State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) led by Indian Oil have stopped jet fuel supply to Air India at six airports -- Kochi, Pune, Patna, Ranchi, Vizag and Mohali -- over payment defaults.

"Oil marketing companies (OMCs) led by Indian Oil have stopped jet fuel supply at six airports including - Ranchi, Mohali, Patna, Vizag, Pune and Cochin," Air India Spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said in a statement.



Kumar said Air India cannot handle huge debt service liabilities in the absence of equity support.

"This fiscal our financial performance is very good and we are moving towards healthy operating profit. Airline despite legacy issues is performing very well," he maintained. (ANI)