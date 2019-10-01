Oil painting tribute by Amritsar-based painter to Mahatma Gandhi

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In a bid to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, an Amritsar-based painter has made a painting of the 'Father of the Nation'.



Speaking to ANI, the painter named Jagjot Singh Rubel said that it took him almost 10 days to bring the oil painting sized 5 ft x 7 ft into existence.

He has desired to gift the painting of Mahatma Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Although I have painted a lot of things in the past, this one left me the most content. I would like to present this to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is an ardent follower of Gandhi ji," he said.

Praising Gandhi for his contribution, Jagjot also expressed his desire to get the painting displayed at the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

Ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, countrymen are engaging in various kinds of activities in a bid to pay tribute to the 'Father of the Nation'. And unlike any other citizen, the artisans have a unique inclination of celebrating such events. (ANI)