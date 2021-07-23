Okutama area in Japan provides beautiful nature

Tokyo [Japan], July 23 (ANI): Okutama Town, located at the northwestern tip of Tokyo, is a popular tourist destination known as the backyard of Tokyo.



A 90-minute ride on the train from Shinjuku station, many visitors come here to enjoy a number of adventure sports like kayaking, rafting and hiking.

Along the river, there are many resting stops like restaurants, shops and cafes offering light meals and refreshments.

"We are just one and half hours from Tokyo, and as you can see we are surrounded by bountiful nature. Many tourists visit this place to enjoy the magnificent view. We are also blessed with the pure water of Tama River that is essential for making Sake in the brewery here," a local restaurant owner said.

The area has many water sources like Lake Okutama which is a source of water supply for Tokyo, providing a total of 180 million tons of water of which about 20 per cent of the water is used by the citizens of Tokyo.

"We visit here frequently because it is rare to find such a place in Tokyo. We are lucky to have it. In the clear water, the reflection of the trees and the surrounding mountains could be seen. People bring their kids to enjoy water activities or chose to walk along the river that to have a relaxing experience," a visitor said. (ANI)

