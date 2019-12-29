Old-age home lovebirds tie knot in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): An old age home witnessed unusual and joyous moments when two of its inmates, who fell in love in their 60s, tied the knots in the presence of state Minister VS Shivakumar on Saturday.

Some years back, Lakshmi Ammal would not have thought of falling in love and marrying a man working as her husband's assistant at the age of 65.



As time passed, she met 67 years old Kochaniyan Menon again at the government-run old-age home in Trissur's Ramavarmapuram and the cupid's arrow struck them.

Meanwhile, Ammal lost her husband whereas Kochaniyan, a native of Trissur's Irinjalakuda, was abandoned by his family, forcing them to take shelter in the old-age home.

Soon, the sexagenarians developed a friendship as they shared the woes of life, love blossomed between them and decided to solemnise a marriage.

The lovebirds shared their intention with other inmates who happily organise a traditional but special ceremony for their marriage. Henna, sangeet and other traditional rituals were performed by the inmate friends.

When their love story reached Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Shivakumar, he decided to join the celebration. District Collector S Shanavas also attended their wedding ceremony.

Sitting on bridal chairs, Kochaniyan and Ammal kissed cheeks of each other and the sound of claps and laughter filled the old-age home. (ANI)

