Old couple found trampled to death in Jharkhand forest

Ranchi, July 27 (IANS) An old couple were found trampled to death, purportedly by elephants, in a forest in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Tuesday, police said.

The bodies of Khare Besra, 75 and his wife Curki Devi, 70, were recovered from Baragarda jungle of Giridih. The old couple, residents of Kumharlalo panchayat, had gone into the jungle on Saturday but had not returned and other villagers had filed a missing report with police.