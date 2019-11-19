Old promise in new bottle: Kejriwal re-issues water promise?

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) In Delhi's battle royale over clean water, Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has a new ammunition in its arsenal to target Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - two comments of the AAP national convenor.

In a purported comment released by the saffron party, which it claims to be from February 2016, Kejriwal is seen claiming to ensure supply of clean water by 2017.

In the other purported video released by the saffron party, which is from June this year, Kejriwal is seen to be claiming to fulfil the same by 2024.

The Delhi unit of the BJP has put both the videos side by side with the comment: "Stop fooling Delhi, Mr Kejriwal" and a hashtag that says Delhi's water is poisonous. This move by the DElhi BJP comes in the wake of the reported 'poor' quality of Delhi's drinking water featured in Parliament with two BJP MPs attacking Delhi's AAP government over it. The video gimmick came a day after Kejriwal termed as "false and politically motivated" a report claiming that Delhi's water quality is poor. Ram Vilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, on Monday told the Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked that the quality of potable water be tested throughout the country as part of the government's target to bring drinking water to every home by 2024. Paswan, who is from BJP's ally Lok Janshakti Party, also said that the report on the drinking water quality, brought out by the Bureau of Indian Standards, was presented before the media on November 16, in which Delhi featured at the bottom of the list, with 11 out of 11 samples failing on 19 parameters. The two purported videos of Arvind Kejriwal himself where he is inadvertently seen conceding in not being able to deliver on his February, 2016, promise on clean water to Delhi by 2017, has become the latest point of contention between BJP and AAP. Delhi is slated to go to polls early next year and water quality along with air pollution has emerged as leading electoral issue for the national capital. abn/in