Oldest US race massacre survivor calls for justice

Washington, May 23 (IANS) The oldest survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in the US and her two brothers have testified at a hearing of the ouse of Representatives recently and appealed to Congress for justice, according to the National Public Radio (NPR).

"I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home. I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street," said Viola Fletcher, aged 107 now, the oldest survivor of the massacre that occurred on Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921.