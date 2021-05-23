Oldest US race massacre survivor calls for justice

Washington, May 23 (IANS) The oldest survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in the US and her two brothers have testified at a hearing of the ouse of Representatives recently and appealed to Congress for justice, according to the National Public Radio (NPR).
"I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home. I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street," said Viola Fletcher, aged 107 now, the oldest survivor of the massacre that occurred on Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921.
"I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams," Xinhua news agency quoted Fletcher as saying by NPR on Wednesday when she testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing, which was also attended by her two younger brothers.
"I am 107 years old and I have never seen justice. I pray that one day I will," she told the lawmakers.
Greenwood was destroyed by the attack that was launched on May 31, 1921 and the two-day massacre left hundreds of Black people dead, according to NPR.
