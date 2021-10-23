Olive Bar and Kitchen launches a cloud kitchen

Parties, hang-outs, celebrations or just a lazy Sunday afternoon at home -- pizzas are an all-time favourite and have their spot reserved at the table, whether with friends or family. The current menu has been conceptualized by its in-house chef-in-shorts, Irfan Pabaney, Country Head of SodaBottleOpenerWala, who was formerly associated with Indigo, Hakkasan & Sassy Spoon. With his years of experience in the kitchen, he has created a menu to satisfy every pizza and pasta lover's cheesy cravings.

It aims to deliver authentic Neapolitan style gourmet pizzas, pasta, pull-apart bread, and more, to doorsteps across the city.

The menu is a mix of classic pizzas and some unconventional ones like the Caramelised Onion and Feta Pizza, with a play on creamy and crunchy textures. While the Classic Margherita Pizza is a base of San Marzano tomato sauce, topped with fresh basil and the in-house blend of Danish Cheese, the Wild Mushroom Pizza is prepared with a blend of shiitake, straw and button mushrooms. The menu also includes the signature Pepperoni Pizza, a 100 per cent Italian pepperoni with their signature sauce, cheese with an Olive twist -- a Black Olive Tapenade.

For those not in the mood for pizzas, it offers a selection of rich, creamy pasta including -- Classic Aglio Olio, Rich Porcini Cream, and cheesy pull-apart bread-like Pesto and Smoked Scamorza Bread, and Crispy Bacon, Caramelized Onion and Cheddar Bread.

"We've always wanted to bring Olive to your homes, and what better way to do this than with pizzas. We've spent months ideating and curated the current menu keeping in mind the legacy of Olive, but creating our own identity through our choice of ingredients and processes," said Chef Irfan.

Talking about the launch, A.D Singh, Founder and Managing Director of Olive Group of Restaurants, said, "Olive's pizzas have been much loved since the time we opened our blue doors. With some R&D to tweak the product to be suitable for delivery, we're excited to launch Olive Pizzeria to serve customers these delicious pizzas right at home."

In the wake of the pandemic, the cloud kitchen is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the food is prepared and delivered to its customers safely -- by making it mandatory for all the staff to wash and sanitize their hands regularly and have their temperature checked every day.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/