Olympian Sushil Kumar taken to Haridwar to find who sheltered him

According to Crime Branch officials, he was taken to Haridwar to find out the details that where he took shelter and who all had helped him.

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Monday took two-time Olympic medal winner Sushil Kumar to Uttarakhand to find out where he had sheltered while he was on the run before being arrested in connection with the wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case.

An official said that it was stated that he had stayed in an ashram in Haridwar.

However, sources said that the police team returned from Haridwar empty-handed as they were unable to find anything there.

The source said that the Crime Branch was searching for cell phone and clothes that Kumar was wearing on May 4 night, when the brawl took place in New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium. It was suspected that Sushil Kumar had dumped his cell phone and clothes in Haridwar, but these could not be found.

"Thus Crime Branch has now returned empty handed," the source said, adding that police is adding Section 201 (destroying evidence) of the Indian Penal Code to the charges.

Sushil Kumar was arrested on May 24 from Delhi by the Special Cell after staying on the run for 18 days.

The Delhi Police has till date arrested nine people in connection with the murder of Dhankar, including several members of Neeraj Bawana and and Kala Asauda gangs.

Sushil Kumar had won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in the 2012 London Olympic Games.

--IANS

aks/vd