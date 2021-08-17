Om Birla, family members offer prayer to Lord Balaji at Tirumala temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): On the commencement of the auspicious month of Chingam and Malayalam New Year, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday offered prayers to Lord Balaji at Lord Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala.



He visited the temple along with his family members today morning.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy ushered Lok Sabha Speaker and his family with all temple protocols and took them for offering prayers. Later, priests blessed the Birla's family by chanting vedic hymns.

After visiting the temple, Om Birla while speaking to media persons said he has prayed for the people to get rid of COVID-19 pandemic and live happily in years to come.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala temple for a peaceful & prosperous Bharat and well being of the people. The very sight of the divine Lord gives a sense of inner peace. The architectural beauty of the temple, in all its magnificence, is enthralling."

He also greeted people on the occasion of Malayalam New Year.

"Greetings to the people especially my Malayali brothers & sisters on the commencement of the auspicious month of #Chingam & Malayalam New Year. May this auspicious festival bring joy, happiness, prosperity & good health for all," Birla tweeted. (ANI)

